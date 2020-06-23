3979 S Harvard Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location location location!!! Right near usc and korea town!!!



This apartment is a very large and charmiing *newly renovated* studio located right near korea town!!!

The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.

Additionally, this unit also has a separate livingroom and dining with lots of room to decorate.

The apartment complex also has a beautiful green common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Aprtment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*freashly painted*

*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*parquet wood flooring throughtout apartment*

*lots of closet space*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*newly renovated*

*lots of natural light*

*recessed spot lighting*



complex features:

*green common area*



utilities:

water included!!!



JUST MINUTES FROM 101, 110, 5, 10 FREEWAYS!



Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college

conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la

near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood



(RLNE4690324)