Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:12 PM

3971 Moore Street

3971 Moore Street · No Longer Available
Location

3971 Moore Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning, sunsplashed towhhome that feels like new! This two bedroom, two bath unit has everything you could want to call home! HARDWOOD floors and NEW carpeting in bedrooms (to be installed prior to move-in), custom chef's kitchen with 6 burner VIKING STOVE, stainless appliances, dedicated pantry and TONS of cabinet space. Two story living room complete with FIREPLACE. Master suite has a large WALK-IN CLOSET and relaxing soaking tub. In addition to the 2 bedrooms, the upstairs LOFT has a PRIVATE BALCONY (patio furniture will stay) - perfect for an office or reading area to relax in at the end of a hectic day. The second bedroom also boasts its own, private balcony. Two car garage has a TESLA CHARGER that will stay, front loading washer and dryer and an additional storage area. FENCED, PRIVATE YARD affords you outdoor space to enjoy! This gorgeous unit is tucked away in a tree-lined neighborhood yet close to all of the shopping, commute and lifestyle conveniences. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3971 Moore Street have any available units?
3971 Moore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3971 Moore Street have?
Some of 3971 Moore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3971 Moore Street currently offering any rent specials?
3971 Moore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3971 Moore Street pet-friendly?
No, 3971 Moore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3971 Moore Street offer parking?
Yes, 3971 Moore Street offers parking.
Does 3971 Moore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3971 Moore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3971 Moore Street have a pool?
No, 3971 Moore Street does not have a pool.
Does 3971 Moore Street have accessible units?
No, 3971 Moore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3971 Moore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3971 Moore Street has units with dishwashers.

