3971 Moore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning, sunsplashed towhhome that feels like new! This two bedroom, two bath unit has everything you could want to call home! HARDWOOD floors and NEW carpeting in bedrooms (to be installed prior to move-in), custom chef's kitchen with 6 burner VIKING STOVE, stainless appliances, dedicated pantry and TONS of cabinet space. Two story living room complete with FIREPLACE. Master suite has a large WALK-IN CLOSET and relaxing soaking tub. In addition to the 2 bedrooms, the upstairs LOFT has a PRIVATE BALCONY (patio furniture will stay) - perfect for an office or reading area to relax in at the end of a hectic day. The second bedroom also boasts its own, private balcony. Two car garage has a TESLA CHARGER that will stay, front loading washer and dryer and an additional storage area. FENCED, PRIVATE YARD affords you outdoor space to enjoy! This gorgeous unit is tucked away in a tree-lined neighborhood yet close to all of the shopping, commute and lifestyle conveniences. Welcome home!