Charming traditional 3 bedroom or 2+den single family home is now for lease. Nestled in Leimert Park on a tree-lined street near the Crenshaw Mall it is great for shopping and dining at nearby restaurants such as Ihop, Post & Beam, Dulan's. This lovely home is complete with an updated kitchen, spacious bathroom with separate shower, built-ins throughout, and a great room that opens to a grassy backyard which is perfect for outdoor entertainment, or child's play