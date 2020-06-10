3956 Inglewood Blvd

Amenities

Mar Vista is conveniently locatednear Santa Monica, Culver City, Marina Del Rey, Venice, Century City, and Beverly Hills. The bike lanes and flat terrain make this neighborhood bike-friendly and the 20-minute ride to the beach a breeze. Just steps away youll find W Washington St, with many cafes, restaurants, and shops to indulge in. Highways 1, 90 and Interstate 405 are all just minutes away, making it easy to come and go.



*Theres an extra special something in this unit! Weve worked with Sons of Reclaim, a furniture-maker based in LA, to spruce up this living room with a hand-made, one-of-a-kind coffee table made of reclaimed wood. Take a moment to appreciate Dimas Macias, Jrs craftsmanship once youve settled in.www.sonsofreclaim.com (http://www.sonsofreclaim.com/)