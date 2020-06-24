3949 Los Feliz Boulevard

Amenities

Los Feliz! Located steps from Griffith Observatory Park is this apartment complex nestled in this beautiful neighborhood of Los Feliz. This apartment building features a fitness center, pool and jacuzzi, sauna, and garaged parking included. All units have breathtaking views and bright sunlight: Units facing north look over Griffith Park and south facing units have views of Los Angeles. Onsite manager Offering 1, 1+den and 4 Bedrooms .Beautiful building with views on views. A unique opportunity to live in a great area of Los Feliz. Easy access to Los Feliz Blvd and plenty of amenities make this a great home for anyone! Laundry room on each floor. CAN BE FURNISHED FOR SHORT/LONG TERM , RATES available upon request.