Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3949 Los Feliz Boulevard

3949 W Los Feliz Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3949 W Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
gym
pool
sauna
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Los Feliz! Located steps from Griffith Observatory Park is this apartment complex nestled in this beautiful neighborhood of Los Feliz. This apartment building features a fitness center, pool and jacuzzi, sauna, and garaged parking included. All units have breathtaking views and bright sunlight: Units facing north look over Griffith Park and south facing units have views of Los Angeles. Onsite manager Offering 1, 1+den and 4 Bedrooms .Beautiful building with views on views. A unique opportunity to live in a great area of Los Feliz. Easy access to Los Feliz Blvd and plenty of amenities make this a great home for anyone! Laundry room on each floor. CAN BE FURNISHED FOR SHORT/LONG TERM , RATES available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3949 Los Feliz Boulevard have any available units?
3949 Los Feliz Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3949 Los Feliz Boulevard have?
Some of 3949 Los Feliz Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3949 Los Feliz Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3949 Los Feliz Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3949 Los Feliz Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3949 Los Feliz Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3949 Los Feliz Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3949 Los Feliz Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3949 Los Feliz Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3949 Los Feliz Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3949 Los Feliz Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3949 Los Feliz Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3949 Los Feliz Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3949 Los Feliz Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3949 Los Feliz Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3949 Los Feliz Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
