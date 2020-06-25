3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue

Amenities

Rare cozy, quaint, private secluded 1920's duplex. This two bedroom one bath bedroom cottage hideaway is perched atop an off-street lot for privacy surrounded by beautiful single family homes in the coveted Franklin Hills. It has recently been completely renovated and restored to perfection with all its authentic charm and character. Everything is new. It features sleek vinyl plank floors throughout, new kitchen appliances, new air conditioning, a black and white tiled bathroom with a restored clawfoot tub. Separate free laundry with a brand new washer/dryer. Private covered one car garage. Entertain or unwind in this beautiful hillside setting with its huge front yard with soon to be built garage roof top deck with amazing city views. Gift yourself with the luxury of living just minutes from Los Feliz/Silverlake restaurants, shops, Echo Park clubs and more!