All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:07 AM

3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue

3941 De Longpre Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3941 De Longpre Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare cozy, quaint, private secluded 1920's duplex. This two bedroom one bath bedroom cottage hideaway is perched atop an off-street lot for privacy surrounded by beautiful single family homes in the coveted Franklin Hills. It has recently been completely renovated and restored to perfection with all its authentic charm and character. Everything is new. It features sleek vinyl plank floors throughout, new kitchen appliances, new air conditioning, a black and white tiled bathroom with a restored clawfoot tub. Separate free laundry with a brand new washer/dryer. Private covered one car garage. Entertain or unwind in this beautiful hillside setting with its huge front yard with soon to be built garage roof top deck with amazing city views. Gift yourself with the luxury of living just minutes from Los Feliz/Silverlake restaurants, shops, Echo Park clubs and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue have any available units?
3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue have?
Some of 3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3941 DE LONGPRE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College