Los Angeles, CA
3932 West POINT Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3932 West POINT Drive

3932 W Point Dr · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

3932 W Point Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sited in the hills of Mt. Washington, this treetop aerie feels far removed from downtown LA, yet is only ten minutes away. This 1756 square feet mid-century home features two bedrooms on the lower level, each with its own bath plus laundry room. The upper level includes an open kitchen, dining and living room in addition to a powder room and study with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. Kitchen includes Bosch oven and gas range, granite counter-tops and tons of storage for your gourmet dinners. Contemporary Mutina ceramic tiled backsplash/foyer, fresh paint and original hardwood floors complete the look. Stunning views of the canyons and San Gabriel mountains from a wall of windows. Central HVAC. Nest thermostat. Attached garage. Quiet cul-de-sac. Mt. Washington Elementary school. Dine outside amongst the trees on the balcony or the front patio. This property is a short distance to the Gold Line, Pasadena and the Figueroa corridor of Highland Park with its many shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 West POINT Drive have any available units?
3932 West POINT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3932 West POINT Drive have?
Some of 3932 West POINT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 West POINT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3932 West POINT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 West POINT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3932 West POINT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3932 West POINT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3932 West POINT Drive offers parking.
Does 3932 West POINT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3932 West POINT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 West POINT Drive have a pool?
No, 3932 West POINT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3932 West POINT Drive have accessible units?
No, 3932 West POINT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 West POINT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3932 West POINT Drive has units with dishwashers.
