Los Angeles, CA
3932 BLEDSOE Avenue
Last updated January 25 2020 at 6:01 AM

3932 BLEDSOE Avenue

3932 Bledsoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3932 Bledsoe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
A majestic sycamore tree stretches its artful truck and limbs across the home's front yard contrasting its elegance with the homes eye-catching architectural wood wrapped exterior. A Mar Vista contemporary gem designed by Zoltan Poli, this re-imagined remodel elevates the art of blending form with function. Features include xeriscape landscape including modern art sculptures, hardwood floors, subzero refrigerator, and an expanse of folding Nano doors. The master suite opens to the backyard and looks out at the bonus room/studio perfect for a guest suite/media room/office/art or music studio or whatever you can imagine with walls of glass; separate laundry room; attached 2 car garage; top of the line finishes include Italian kitchen cabinets; built in closets; Cat 5/Fios/AV wiring and that's just the beginning. The attention to detail is quite special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 BLEDSOE Avenue have any available units?
3932 BLEDSOE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3932 BLEDSOE Avenue have?
Some of 3932 BLEDSOE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 BLEDSOE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3932 BLEDSOE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 BLEDSOE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3932 BLEDSOE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3932 BLEDSOE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3932 BLEDSOE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3932 BLEDSOE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3932 BLEDSOE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 BLEDSOE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3932 BLEDSOE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3932 BLEDSOE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3932 BLEDSOE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 BLEDSOE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3932 BLEDSOE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
