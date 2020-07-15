3932 BLEDSOE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage guest suite media room

A majestic sycamore tree stretches its artful truck and limbs across the home's front yard contrasting its elegance with the homes eye-catching architectural wood wrapped exterior. A Mar Vista contemporary gem designed by Zoltan Poli, this re-imagined remodel elevates the art of blending form with function. Features include xeriscape landscape including modern art sculptures, hardwood floors, subzero refrigerator, and an expanse of folding Nano doors. The master suite opens to the backyard and looks out at the bonus room/studio perfect for a guest suite/media room/office/art or music studio or whatever you can imagine with walls of glass; separate laundry room; attached 2 car garage; top of the line finishes include Italian kitchen cabinets; built in closets; Cat 5/Fios/AV wiring and that's just the beginning. The attention to detail is quite special.