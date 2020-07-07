3930 Kentucky Dr #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Up above the hustle and the bustle of the city, this fabulous 1 bedroom unit is a commuter?s DREAM! Just south of Ventura and literally MINUTES from the 101 and the Metro, you are sure to find the perfect balance between work and play.



Let\'s talk about this building! Built in 1954 this building has all of the character you?d hope for and MORE. The kitchen backsplash dazzles like a movie star in the Golden Age. Who needs Breakfast and Tiffany?s when you can serve up pancakes at your snazzy spot?

This lower corner unit is flooded with light. As you enter your eyes will go straight to the balcony which is surrounded by trees. You may wonder if you?re living in a hillside oasis?The answer is YES you are. I?m certain you will be spending most of your time lounging, enjoying the breeze on your face with a hot cup of tea in your hand. That does sound dreamy...



Beautifully refinished original Hardwoods lead you throughout and accent the bright walls and detailed Crown Molding. Closets GALORE the bedroom and hallways have plenty of space to organize your heart out. You won\'t have to choose between which pair of shoes to buy, there is room for all of them!

Adventure awaits outside your door! Literally. Like, I?m not kidding. Universal Studios is just across the way. Spend your Saturday taking a tour of the backlot or emerse yourself into the magic of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter! Wanting something more relaxing? Enjoy some guilt-free comfort food at Vegetable - It will change your LIFE. Or you can spurdge on an order of Street Cart Fries from Spitz - it will also change your LIFE.



I bet you can\'t wait to be living in the sweetest spot nestled up above it all. Come on, are you moving in yet?



Welcome home!



FEATURES:

Available Now!

Lower unit

Crown Molding

Bright windows

Appliances: Oven/Stove, Fridge

Refinished hardwood floors

A/C Wall unit

Balcony

Onsite washer/dryer



DETAILS:

Close to Metro &; 101 Freeway

One year lease minimum

First Month and Deposit due at Lease Signing

Pet Friendly (w/ additional deposit)

One parking space included.

Water and Trash provided/ All other utilities paid by Tenant