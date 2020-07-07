All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3930 Kentucky Dr #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3930 Kentucky Dr #1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3930 Kentucky Dr #1

3930 N Kentucky Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3930 N Kentucky Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Up above the hustle and the bustle of the city, this fabulous 1 bedroom unit is a commuter?s DREAM! Just south of Ventura and literally MINUTES from the 101 and the Metro, you are sure to find the perfect balance between work and play.

Let\'s talk about this building! Built in 1954 this building has all of the character you?d hope for and MORE. The kitchen backsplash dazzles like a movie star in the Golden Age. Who needs Breakfast and Tiffany?s when you can serve up pancakes at your snazzy spot?
This lower corner unit is flooded with light. As you enter your eyes will go straight to the balcony which is surrounded by trees. You may wonder if you?re living in a hillside oasis?The answer is YES you are. I?m certain you will be spending most of your time lounging, enjoying the breeze on your face with a hot cup of tea in your hand. That does sound dreamy...

Beautifully refinished original Hardwoods lead you throughout and accent the bright walls and detailed Crown Molding. Closets GALORE the bedroom and hallways have plenty of space to organize your heart out. You won\'t have to choose between which pair of shoes to buy, there is room for all of them!
Adventure awaits outside your door! Literally. Like, I?m not kidding. Universal Studios is just across the way. Spend your Saturday taking a tour of the backlot or emerse yourself into the magic of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter! Wanting something more relaxing? Enjoy some guilt-free comfort food at Vegetable - It will change your LIFE. Or you can spurdge on an order of Street Cart Fries from Spitz - it will also change your LIFE.

I bet you can\'t wait to be living in the sweetest spot nestled up above it all. Come on, are you moving in yet?

Welcome home!

FEATURES:
Available Now!
Lower unit
Crown Molding
Bright windows
Appliances: Oven/Stove, Fridge
Refinished hardwood floors
A/C Wall unit
Balcony
Onsite washer/dryer

DETAILS:
Close to Metro &; 101 Freeway
One year lease minimum
First Month and Deposit due at Lease Signing
Pet Friendly (w/ additional deposit)
One parking space included.
Water and Trash provided/ All other utilities paid by Tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Kentucky Dr #1 have any available units?
3930 Kentucky Dr #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 Kentucky Dr #1 have?
Some of 3930 Kentucky Dr #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Kentucky Dr #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Kentucky Dr #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Kentucky Dr #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3930 Kentucky Dr #1 is pet friendly.
Does 3930 Kentucky Dr #1 offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Kentucky Dr #1 offers parking.
Does 3930 Kentucky Dr #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3930 Kentucky Dr #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Kentucky Dr #1 have a pool?
No, 3930 Kentucky Dr #1 does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Kentucky Dr #1 have accessible units?
No, 3930 Kentucky Dr #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Kentucky Dr #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 Kentucky Dr #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College