3929 Kentucky Dr.

Amenities
Are you looking for a short term month-to-month rental with NO LEASE OBLIGATION, NO 1st & LAST, NO CREDIT CHECK? Have you seen the LEASE stipulations and high prices for short term renting in LA? Then consider this FULLY FURNISHED apt in world-famous Hollywood Hills, CA!
THE NEIGHBORHOOD - This spacious one bedroom is located in the famous Hollywood Hills and steps away from all the things and places Hollywood is known for -- famous bars, night
clubs, walk-of-fame, restaurants, theaters, shopping centers, and all the major
studios.
This is economically better than staying at a hotel or doing a short term lease for an apartment. Call or email Doug/Ada.
You will be 1 block south of Ventura Blvd near all
the major freeways 101, 170, 134, 5, & 405.
You Can WALK To:
Universal Studios/Universal AMC 19 movie theaters
Universal City Walk (Has several well known restaurants and stores)
Gibson Amphitheater
World famous Baked Potato jazz club
The new Xen night club
LA Fitness
Marshals clothing
UPS
No car, no problem:
Metro Subway is a 5 minute walk (Takes you all around the city of Los Angeles)
1 stop to Hollywood Blvds Walk-of-fame, Manns Theater, Dolby (Kodak)
Theatre and everything in Hollywood.
Few stops away from Staples Center and Downtown LA.
Also WALK TO:
Ralphs grocery store
Wells Fargo Bank
Starbucks
Subway
Carls Jr.
Panda Express
In & Out Burger
Fat Burger
Togos (in Ralphs shopping center)
Hair & Nail saloons (in Ralphs shopping center)
Baskin Robbins 31 flavors
Walgreens
CVS Pharmacy
Weddington Park
Apartment Amenities:
New hardwood floors -- you must REMOVE SHOES at all times in the apt.
Newly built Kitchen with custom wooden cabinets & granite counter tops
New Renovated bathroom with rain shower head
New 42 inch flat screen HDTV with
Spectrum cable
New Microwave
Queen size bed
New Couch/bed
High Speed Wi-Fi
Private Court Yard
One parking space
***This is a duplex style situation and