3909 Vineland Avenue

Short-term lease opportunity for FULLY FURNISHED unit..A great central location South of the Blvd. in Studio City. This 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath is Fully Furnished and ready for move-in. A great alternative Corporate Housing … this Cottage-like front unit of a Duplex feels more like home. Minutes from Universal Metro Station, and Studios. Easy access into Hollywood and a quick Metro ride to Downtown. This bright and sunny DUPLEX FRONT UNIT features 2 Bedrooms with queen-sized beds and luxury bedding. Separate living room with a queen Tempur-Pedic Sofa Bed, Fireplace and Eat-in Kitchen. The kitchen is stocked, complete with Keurig Coffee Maker, Refrigerator, Microwave, Blender, Range and Toaster. TV's in Living room and one in Bedroom. Washer and dryer are available on site. Parking for ONE CAR is on right side of driveway next to white gate( See photo). Garage is not included. Groceries are just a block away on the corner of Vineland and Ventura Blvd. Don’t feel like cooking? Enjoy the many restaurants and shops along Ventura Blvd.