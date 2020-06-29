All apartments in Los Angeles
3909 Vineland Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:04 AM

3909 Vineland Avenue

3909 Vineland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Vineland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Short-term lease opportunity for FULLY FURNISHED unit..A great central location South of the Blvd. in Studio City. This 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath is Fully Furnished and ready for move-in. A great alternative Corporate Housing … this Cottage-like front unit of a Duplex feels more like home. Minutes from Universal Metro Station, and Studios. Easy access into Hollywood and a quick Metro ride to Downtown. This bright and sunny DUPLEX FRONT UNIT features 2 Bedrooms with queen-sized beds and luxury bedding. Separate living room with a queen Tempur-Pedic Sofa Bed, Fireplace and Eat-in Kitchen. The kitchen is stocked, complete with Keurig Coffee Maker, Refrigerator, Microwave, Blender, Range and Toaster. TV's in Living room and one in Bedroom. Washer and dryer are available on site. Parking for ONE CAR is on right side of driveway next to white gate( See photo). Garage is not included. Groceries are just a block away on the corner of Vineland and Ventura Blvd. Don’t feel like cooking? Enjoy the many restaurants and shops along Ventura Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Vineland Avenue have any available units?
3909 Vineland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Vineland Avenue have?
Some of 3909 Vineland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Vineland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Vineland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Vineland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3909 Vineland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3909 Vineland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3909 Vineland Avenue offers parking.
Does 3909 Vineland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3909 Vineland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Vineland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3909 Vineland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Vineland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3909 Vineland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Vineland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 Vineland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
