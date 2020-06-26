3909 MURIETTA Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage elevator fireplace bbq/grill

Located in the best area of Sherman Oaks south of Ventura Blvd, in the Valley Vista neighborhood this beautiful 4 story ultra modern home with an elevator and countless amenities can be your private oasis. This elegant home, embraces views that bring peace and tranquility. With a 4 story elevator, and views on every floor, outdoor dining areas, marble countertops, hardwood floors, and built in surround sound speakers its safe to say this is probably your dream home. Plus with views from every room and floor, this home embraces the peace and tranquility of nature. Central location makes it perfect for entertainment executives, plus its perfect for a growing family because of its great school district. So what are you waiting for? Don't wait or procrastinate, This is meant for you! Call me today!