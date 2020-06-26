All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:35 PM

3909 MURIETTA Avenue

3909 Murietta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Murietta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
elevator
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located in the best area of Sherman Oaks south of Ventura Blvd, in the Valley Vista neighborhood this beautiful 4 story ultra modern home with an elevator and countless amenities can be your private oasis. This elegant home, embraces views that bring peace and tranquility. With a 4 story elevator, and views on every floor, outdoor dining areas, marble countertops, hardwood floors, and built in surround sound speakers its safe to say this is probably your dream home. Plus with views from every room and floor, this home embraces the peace and tranquility of nature. Central location makes it perfect for entertainment executives, plus its perfect for a growing family because of its great school district. So what are you waiting for? Don't wait or procrastinate, This is meant for you! Call me today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 MURIETTA Avenue have any available units?
3909 MURIETTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 MURIETTA Avenue have?
Some of 3909 MURIETTA Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 MURIETTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3909 MURIETTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 MURIETTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3909 MURIETTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3909 MURIETTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3909 MURIETTA Avenue offers parking.
Does 3909 MURIETTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 MURIETTA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 MURIETTA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3909 MURIETTA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3909 MURIETTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3909 MURIETTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 MURIETTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 MURIETTA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
