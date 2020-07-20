All apartments in Los Angeles
390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard
Last updated May 28 2019 at 2:05 AM

390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard

390 North Sepulveda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

390 North Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
garage
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
Bright spacious 2 level penthouse, over 1500 sq.ft. & your large private rooftop deck. 20 ft ceilings throughout. Immaculate unit. Crown moldings & LED recessed lighting. BRAND NEW appliances : stainless steel door in door refrigerator, super quiet dishwasher, state of the art microwave and a new oven. Gleaming hardwood floors in the entire unit. Impressive cabinet space. Master has 2 huge closets & spa tub. 2 zone AC/ Heating. Washer/ Dryer incl. Fully equipped gym w sauna. Billiard room is surrounded w/ couches to entertain. A racquetball court & a well maintained pool. Building is spotless! 2 tandem spaces,15 guest parking & car wash area. 5 min to UCLA. 15 min to Century City. Best value lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard have any available units?
390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard have?
Some of 390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard offers parking.
Does 390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard has a pool.
Does 390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
