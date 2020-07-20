390 South SEPULVEDA Boulevard

Amenities

Bright spacious 2 level penthouse, over 1500 sq.ft. & your large private rooftop deck. 20 ft ceilings throughout. Immaculate unit. Crown moldings & LED recessed lighting. BRAND NEW appliances : stainless steel door in door refrigerator, super quiet dishwasher, state of the art microwave and a new oven. Gleaming hardwood floors in the entire unit. Impressive cabinet space. Master has 2 huge closets & spa tub. 2 zone AC/ Heating. Washer/ Dryer incl. Fully equipped gym w sauna. Billiard room is surrounded w/ couches to entertain. A racquetball court & a well maintained pool. Building is spotless! 2 tandem spaces,15 guest parking & car wash area. 5 min to UCLA. 15 min to Century City. Best value lease.