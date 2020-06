Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Available March 1! Crisp 2 bedroom home on a walk-street in Venice conveniently located close to the beach and several restaurants. The home was meticulously furnished to create a relaxing atmosphere. An ideal retreat to escape the hectic life and live close by the sea. Access the home from the garage by walking to a sweet little courtyard or come in from the front yard also ideal to bbq or entertain. Then cozy up by the fire in the living room with tasteful decor. This is such a great place to just drop you bags and instantly dive into the Venice lifestyle!