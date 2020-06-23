All apartments in Los Angeles
3886 Fredonia Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3886 Fredonia Drive

3886 N Fredonia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3886 N Fredonia Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Elegant and modern 2BD/3BA condominium in the beautiful neighborhood of Hollywood Hills that overlooks Studio City, boasting an impressive 1,543 sq. ft. of a penthouse style floor plan. As you enter, a bright and airy living room features floor to ceiling windows while maintaining the cozy vibe with recessed lighting and a modern fireplace. The immaculate kitchen features crisp designs with custom white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and marble tile flooring as well as a wet bar in the dining area to entertain your guests. Spacious master bedroom is your own private area for relaxation with a sitting area, large closets with built-in organizers, and an exquisite master bathroom. The master bathroom features a soak-in tub, frameless stand-in shower, jack and jill sinks, and a skylight to bring in plenty of natural lighting to complete the clean interior designs throughout. Second bedroom has its own access to the patio, perfect for hosting your guests as a home away from home stay. Additional features of this gorgeous condominium include beautiful views from every room, gated 2-car parking, in-unit washer and dryer, and a sparkling pool and jacuzzi for you to enjoy. This one of a kind unit is designed by noted architect Lorenzo Tedesco, and nearby many entertainment such as Universal Studios Hollywood and Hollywood Bowl.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3886 Fredonia Drive have any available units?
3886 Fredonia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3886 Fredonia Drive have?
Some of 3886 Fredonia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3886 Fredonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3886 Fredonia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3886 Fredonia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3886 Fredonia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3886 Fredonia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3886 Fredonia Drive offers parking.
Does 3886 Fredonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3886 Fredonia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3886 Fredonia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3886 Fredonia Drive has a pool.
Does 3886 Fredonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3886 Fredonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3886 Fredonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3886 Fredonia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
