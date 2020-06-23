3886 Fredonia Drive

Amenities

Elegant and modern 2BD/3BA condominium in the beautiful neighborhood of Hollywood Hills that overlooks Studio City, boasting an impressive 1,543 sq. ft. of a penthouse style floor plan. As you enter, a bright and airy living room features floor to ceiling windows while maintaining the cozy vibe with recessed lighting and a modern fireplace. The immaculate kitchen features crisp designs with custom white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and marble tile flooring as well as a wet bar in the dining area to entertain your guests. Spacious master bedroom is your own private area for relaxation with a sitting area, large closets with built-in organizers, and an exquisite master bathroom. The master bathroom features a soak-in tub, frameless stand-in shower, jack and jill sinks, and a skylight to bring in plenty of natural lighting to complete the clean interior designs throughout. Second bedroom has its own access to the patio, perfect for hosting your guests as a home away from home stay. Additional features of this gorgeous condominium include beautiful views from every room, gated 2-car parking, in-unit washer and dryer, and a sparkling pool and jacuzzi for you to enjoy. This one of a kind unit is designed by noted architect Lorenzo Tedesco, and nearby many entertainment such as Universal Studios Hollywood and Hollywood Bowl.