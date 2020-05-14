All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive

3865 Beverly Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3865 Beverly Ridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2018 Newly Built Home with spectacular panoramic views throughout most of the house! 3,467 Sqft, 4 bed, 4.5 baths all with walk in closets. Fully automated infinity pool. This modern home has luxurious high-end interiors. 22 feet pocket door in the living room provides access to the pool back yard. Beautiful entryway with high ceilings, two fireplaces (living room and master bedroom), automated shades, two separate air conditioning systems for each floor and sound system throughout the house. The kitchen has quartz counters, elegant Craftsmate cabinetry with a large center island, a walk in pantry, laundry room with washer and dryer and state of the art Viking appliances. An elevator provides access to all 3 levels of the home including the garage. Floating oak stairs. This home is in a quiet secluded cul de sac in Sherman Oaks close to 405 and 101 Freeways, Mullholland Drive and Beverly Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive have any available units?
3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive have?
Some of 3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College