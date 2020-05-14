3865 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive

Amenities

2018 Newly Built Home with spectacular panoramic views throughout most of the house! 3,467 Sqft, 4 bed, 4.5 baths all with walk in closets. Fully automated infinity pool. This modern home has luxurious high-end interiors. 22 feet pocket door in the living room provides access to the pool back yard. Beautiful entryway with high ceilings, two fireplaces (living room and master bedroom), automated shades, two separate air conditioning systems for each floor and sound system throughout the house. The kitchen has quartz counters, elegant Craftsmate cabinetry with a large center island, a walk in pantry, laundry room with washer and dryer and state of the art Viking appliances. An elevator provides access to all 3 levels of the home including the garage. Floating oak stairs. This home is in a quiet secluded cul de sac in Sherman Oaks close to 405 and 101 Freeways, Mullholland Drive and Beverly Hills.