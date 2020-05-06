386 W 15th Street 1/2

Amenities

bbq/grill courtyard range oven refrigerator

Rear Duplex Free Standing, One common wall. Located behind Historic Peck Mansion with private entrance from courtyard. Really cute, adorable cottage/unit, feels like a home, not an apartment. Open door walk straight up stairs townhouse style to one level of living, Bright, sunny, open, lots of windows and light, overlooks trees, feels like your in the forest.

Fronts charming shared courtyard, with BBQ and sitting areas, private for the Mansion and duplex use only.Very unique rental, hard to get this much character and charm at this price anywhere these days. Happy New Years to all, get your Geemis and your Goomis together and had over to San Pedro to check it out! Home sweet home!

Walk to new waterfront Ports of Call, Crafted, 22nd st landing, farmers market, 6th street and 7th street art district, or crescent park within minutes of the property.