Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Now for Lease! Lavish living is easy with this newly built exquisite home with elegant detailing and all the right features! This hilltop home in Sherman Oaks resides in a very coveted area and offers an impeccable living space of 2,800-SQFT, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. Inside find a bright flawless open floor-plan with well-illuminated rooms, sleek flooring complete with baseboard moldings, high ceilings equipped with recessed lighting, as well as breathing views from every angle and an abundance of sliding doors throughout the home, each leading out to a different view. There is a formal living room with a fireplace and a built-in surround sound system. Take pleasure cooking in an immaculately designed kitchen featuring a waterfalling center island, great for bar stool seating, sleek countertops, built-in stainless-steel appliances and a mosaic glass backsplash with lighting. The main Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a hotel styled bathroom that has dual vanities. Each room leads out to a open balcony with a view. The real beauty of this remarkable home is the ultimate entertainers’ outdoor space overlooking the city. It’s a roof top patio with all the right ambiance, equipped a top of the line built-in BBQ grill, 2 firepits and a kitchenette area that is perfect for entertaining and hosting. Come and bask in all the beauty that is 3855 Sherwood Place.