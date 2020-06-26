All apartments in Los Angeles
3855 Sherwood Place

3855 Sherwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

3855 Sherwood Place, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Now for Lease! Lavish living is easy with this newly built exquisite home with elegant detailing and all the right features! This hilltop home in Sherman Oaks resides in a very coveted area and offers an impeccable living space of 2,800-SQFT, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. Inside find a bright flawless open floor-plan with well-illuminated rooms, sleek flooring complete with baseboard moldings, high ceilings equipped with recessed lighting, as well as breathing views from every angle and an abundance of sliding doors throughout the home, each leading out to a different view. There is a formal living room with a fireplace and a built-in surround sound system. Take pleasure cooking in an immaculately designed kitchen featuring a waterfalling center island, great for bar stool seating, sleek countertops, built-in stainless-steel appliances and a mosaic glass backsplash with lighting. The main Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a hotel styled bathroom that has dual vanities. Each room leads out to a open balcony with a view. The real beauty of this remarkable home is the ultimate entertainers’ outdoor space overlooking the city. It’s a roof top patio with all the right ambiance, equipped a top of the line built-in BBQ grill, 2 firepits and a kitchenette area that is perfect for entertaining and hosting. Come and bask in all the beauty that is 3855 Sherwood Place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3855 Sherwood Place have any available units?
3855 Sherwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3855 Sherwood Place have?
Some of 3855 Sherwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3855 Sherwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
3855 Sherwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3855 Sherwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 3855 Sherwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3855 Sherwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 3855 Sherwood Place offers parking.
Does 3855 Sherwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3855 Sherwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3855 Sherwood Place have a pool?
No, 3855 Sherwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 3855 Sherwood Place have accessible units?
No, 3855 Sherwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3855 Sherwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3855 Sherwood Place has units with dishwashers.

