Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

385 N. Grenola St.

385 North Grenola Street · No Longer Available
Location

385 North Grenola Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 2-Story Family Home for Rent - Fantastic 2-Story Family Home in wonderful Pacific Palisades with great curb appeal, located just minutes from the new Village and the beach. Large and bright living room with cozy fireplace. Separate, lovely formal dining room. Cheerful dine-in kitchen with patio doors opening out to large deck and exceptionally private, and beautifully landscaped backyard. Downstairs there is also a large den/office or can be used as a 3rd bedroom. Upstairs there are split wing bedrooms each with their own en-suite bathrooms. Large 2-car garage with direct access to home and back door to yard.

(RLNE4590351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 N. Grenola St. have any available units?
385 N. Grenola St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 N. Grenola St. have?
Some of 385 N. Grenola St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 N. Grenola St. currently offering any rent specials?
385 N. Grenola St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 N. Grenola St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 385 N. Grenola St. is pet friendly.
Does 385 N. Grenola St. offer parking?
Yes, 385 N. Grenola St. offers parking.
Does 385 N. Grenola St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 N. Grenola St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 N. Grenola St. have a pool?
No, 385 N. Grenola St. does not have a pool.
Does 385 N. Grenola St. have accessible units?
No, 385 N. Grenola St. does not have accessible units.
Does 385 N. Grenola St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 N. Grenola St. does not have units with dishwashers.
