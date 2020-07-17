All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3830 DEGNAN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3830 DEGNAN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3830 DEGNAN

3830 Degnan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3830 Degnan Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Crenshaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great family home in the desirable Leimert Park neighborhood. 2beds-2 baths with an extra room for den/television room. Formal living room that opens to formal dining area - great for entertaining. Remodeled kitchen with new dishwasher and breakfast nook. Backyard with grass and concrete space for outdoor entertaining. Large two car detached garage with adjacent bonus room. The property has a new roof and new flooring throughout living room, dining area, and bedrooms. Fresh new front yard landscaping to be installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 DEGNAN have any available units?
3830 DEGNAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 DEGNAN have?
Some of 3830 DEGNAN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 DEGNAN currently offering any rent specials?
3830 DEGNAN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 DEGNAN pet-friendly?
No, 3830 DEGNAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3830 DEGNAN offer parking?
Yes, 3830 DEGNAN offers parking.
Does 3830 DEGNAN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3830 DEGNAN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 DEGNAN have a pool?
No, 3830 DEGNAN does not have a pool.
Does 3830 DEGNAN have accessible units?
No, 3830 DEGNAN does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 DEGNAN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 DEGNAN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College