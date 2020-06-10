All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

3815 SHANNON Road

3815 Shannon Road · No Longer Available
Location

3815 Shannon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Fabulous prime Los Feliz location nestled above LA featuring spectacular views in this spacious 4300sqft estate. 4bds+5th bonus room. As you enter into this well designed open layout, a feeling of serenity fills this expansive home with sweeping views from every outdoor space. Chef's kitchen w/ stainless appliances leads to a free-flowing dining living area. Dual gas fireplace-living/family room. Relax in the large master bdrm en-suite w/dual sinks, his/her walk-in closets, & balcony. Private lower level has an enormous den/media room with wet bar, balcony, bdrm & full bath w/exterior access ideal for a live-in nanny or guest. Oversized entertainer's dream deck replete with lush landscaping & ample room for large gatherings. Minutes from Griffith Observatory. Award Winning Franklin Elementary School. Tenant to verify directly with School or city for admission/acceptance/space etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 SHANNON Road have any available units?
3815 SHANNON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3815 SHANNON Road have?
Some of 3815 SHANNON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 SHANNON Road currently offering any rent specials?
3815 SHANNON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 SHANNON Road pet-friendly?
No, 3815 SHANNON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3815 SHANNON Road offer parking?
Yes, 3815 SHANNON Road offers parking.
Does 3815 SHANNON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 SHANNON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 SHANNON Road have a pool?
No, 3815 SHANNON Road does not have a pool.
Does 3815 SHANNON Road have accessible units?
No, 3815 SHANNON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 SHANNON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3815 SHANNON Road has units with dishwashers.
