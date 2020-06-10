3815 SHANNON Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Fabulous prime Los Feliz location nestled above LA featuring spectacular views in this spacious 4300sqft estate. 4bds+5th bonus room. As you enter into this well designed open layout, a feeling of serenity fills this expansive home with sweeping views from every outdoor space. Chef's kitchen w/ stainless appliances leads to a free-flowing dining living area. Dual gas fireplace-living/family room. Relax in the large master bdrm en-suite w/dual sinks, his/her walk-in closets, & balcony. Private lower level has an enormous den/media room with wet bar, balcony, bdrm & full bath w/exterior access ideal for a live-in nanny or guest. Oversized entertainer's dream deck replete with lush landscaping & ample room for large gatherings. Minutes from Griffith Observatory. Award Winning Franklin Elementary School. Tenant to verify directly with School or city for admission/acceptance/space etc.