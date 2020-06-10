3815 SHANNON Road

Amenities
Fabulous prime Los Feliz location nestled above LA featuring spectacular views in this spacious 4300sqft estate. 4bds+5th bonus room. As you enter into this well designed open layout, a feeling of serenity fills this expansive home with sweeping views from every outdoor space. Chef's kitchen w/ stainless appliances leads to a free-flowing dining living area. Dual gas fireplace-living/family room. Relax in the large master bdrm en-suite w/dual sinks, his/her walk-in closets, & balcony. Private lower level has an enormous den/media room with wet bar, balcony, bdrm & full bath w/exterior access ideal for a live-in nanny or guest. Oversized entertainer's dream deck replete with lush landscaping & ample room for large gatherings. Minutes from Griffith Observatory. Award Winning Franklin Elementary School. Tenant to verify directly with School or city for admission/acceptance/space etc.