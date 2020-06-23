3806 VANTAGE Avenue

Amenities

Set in the desirable Silver Triangle area of Studio City w/5 BD's & 4.5 BA's is flooded w/light, hardwd flrs throughout & soaring ceilings. Enter the home to the sweeping staircase that opens to formal LR w/an adjacent home office that can also be a guest BD w/full BA & private entrance. The open flr plan includes a great rm w/bi-folding drs that open the entire back of the home, providing the ideal indr/outdr space. The backyard is a pvt oasis w/heated pool which feats dual swim jets. Inside, the chef's kitch feats top of the line appliances, bar w/seating & adjacent powder rm. Upstairs you will find 4 BD's & 3 BA's, one of which has a balcony w/views of the hills. Mstr BD boasts high ceilings, FP, walk-in closet & covered balcony. Master BA includes shower, soaking tub w/jets, dual sinks & storage. Finished basement offers addt'l space for wine cellar, music studio, gym, media rm, & more. Close to Carpenter School, farmers market & more. Short term only (3-6mos)