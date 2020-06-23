All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3806 VANTAGE Avenue

3806 Vantage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3806 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Set in the desirable Silver Triangle area of Studio City w/5 BD's & 4.5 BA's is flooded w/light, hardwd flrs throughout & soaring ceilings. Enter the home to the sweeping staircase that opens to formal LR w/an adjacent home office that can also be a guest BD w/full BA & private entrance. The open flr plan includes a great rm w/bi-folding drs that open the entire back of the home, providing the ideal indr/outdr space. The backyard is a pvt oasis w/heated pool which feats dual swim jets. Inside, the chef's kitch feats top of the line appliances, bar w/seating & adjacent powder rm. Upstairs you will find 4 BD's & 3 BA's, one of which has a balcony w/views of the hills. Mstr BD boasts high ceilings, FP, walk-in closet & covered balcony. Master BA includes shower, soaking tub w/jets, dual sinks & storage. Finished basement offers addt'l space for wine cellar, music studio, gym, media rm, & more. Close to Carpenter School, farmers market & more. Short term only (3-6mos)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 VANTAGE Avenue have any available units?
3806 VANTAGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3806 VANTAGE Avenue have?
Some of 3806 VANTAGE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 VANTAGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3806 VANTAGE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 VANTAGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3806 VANTAGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3806 VANTAGE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3806 VANTAGE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3806 VANTAGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3806 VANTAGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 VANTAGE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3806 VANTAGE Avenue has a pool.
Does 3806 VANTAGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3806 VANTAGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 VANTAGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3806 VANTAGE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
