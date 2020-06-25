All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

3804 Vista Linda Drive

3804 Vista Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3804 Vista Linda Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Extensively remodeled beautifully updated designer home at the end of a cul-de-sac in Lake Encino is move in ready with stunning valley views, pool, all new landscaping. Completely outfitted with security entry door camera & NEST thermostatic system, new lighting throughout; double-paned windows and newer doors, new plumbing fixtures. The home features a large two-story entry foyer, curved staircase and new walnut hardwood floors throughout. There is a formal living and dining room space plus open plan great room with family room and Chef's kitchen.Kitchen features a large island with lots of storage, walk-in pantry, professional grade stainless steel appliances by Thermador including 48-inch range w/double ovens. Slab engineered stone counter tops, tiled mosaic. French doors from both dining area and family room lead to a backyard. All bedrooms, including master suite on the second level have custom closet and access to outdoor balconies. Luxurious master bath retreat with high-end mosaic tile, double sink, stained cherry vanity. Huge shower with frameless glass, a thermostatic shower system, a freestanding sculptural roman tub. First level features additional bedroom and custom tiled guest bathroom with Carrara marble vanity tops, and frame less glass shower door enclosure. Magical rear yard w/multiple outdoor entertaining spaces with sparkling swimming pool and mountain views that will take your breath! This home has a 3-car garage with fully finished garage interior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 Vista Linda Drive have any available units?
3804 Vista Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3804 Vista Linda Drive have?
Some of 3804 Vista Linda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 Vista Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Vista Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Vista Linda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3804 Vista Linda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3804 Vista Linda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3804 Vista Linda Drive offers parking.
Does 3804 Vista Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 Vista Linda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Vista Linda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3804 Vista Linda Drive has a pool.
Does 3804 Vista Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 3804 Vista Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Vista Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3804 Vista Linda Drive has units with dishwashers.
