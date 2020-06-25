3804 Vista Linda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Extensively remodeled beautifully updated designer home at the end of a cul-de-sac in Lake Encino is move in ready with stunning valley views, pool, all new landscaping. Completely outfitted with security entry door camera & NEST thermostatic system, new lighting throughout; double-paned windows and newer doors, new plumbing fixtures. The home features a large two-story entry foyer, curved staircase and new walnut hardwood floors throughout. There is a formal living and dining room space plus open plan great room with family room and Chef's kitchen.Kitchen features a large island with lots of storage, walk-in pantry, professional grade stainless steel appliances by Thermador including 48-inch range w/double ovens. Slab engineered stone counter tops, tiled mosaic. French doors from both dining area and family room lead to a backyard. All bedrooms, including master suite on the second level have custom closet and access to outdoor balconies. Luxurious master bath retreat with high-end mosaic tile, double sink, stained cherry vanity. Huge shower with frameless glass, a thermostatic shower system, a freestanding sculptural roman tub. First level features additional bedroom and custom tiled guest bathroom with Carrara marble vanity tops, and frame less glass shower door enclosure. Magical rear yard w/multiple outdoor entertaining spaces with sparkling swimming pool and mountain views that will take your breath! This home has a 3-car garage with fully finished garage interior.