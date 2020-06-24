3796 VIA DOLCE

Amenities

2-bed suites, 3 bath townhouse in The Marina Strand Colony II. Adjacent to the Marina, and close to Playa Vista or a short walk to the Venice Pier, Venice Canals, restaurants and shops. Open floor plan located in a quiet location, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings. Large living room with gas fireplace and sliding glass doors with private patio to enjoy the coastal breezes. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, en-suite bath with dual sinks, and large tub. Direct access to a private 2-car garage. Washer/dryer included. Complex offers a sun deck, year-round heated outdoor pool, large hot tub, gym, sauna and meeting room. Also available for sale for $1,200,000.