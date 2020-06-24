All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:06 AM

3796 VIA DOLCE

3796 via Dolce · No Longer Available
Location

3796 via Dolce, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
2-bed suites, 3 bath townhouse in The Marina Strand Colony II. Adjacent to the Marina, and close to Playa Vista or a short walk to the Venice Pier, Venice Canals, restaurants and shops. Open floor plan located in a quiet location, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings. Large living room with gas fireplace and sliding glass doors with private patio to enjoy the coastal breezes. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, en-suite bath with dual sinks, and large tub. Direct access to a private 2-car garage. Washer/dryer included. Complex offers a sun deck, year-round heated outdoor pool, large hot tub, gym, sauna and meeting room. Also available for sale for $1,200,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3796 VIA DOLCE have any available units?
3796 VIA DOLCE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3796 VIA DOLCE have?
Some of 3796 VIA DOLCE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3796 VIA DOLCE currently offering any rent specials?
3796 VIA DOLCE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3796 VIA DOLCE pet-friendly?
No, 3796 VIA DOLCE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3796 VIA DOLCE offer parking?
Yes, 3796 VIA DOLCE offers parking.
Does 3796 VIA DOLCE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3796 VIA DOLCE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3796 VIA DOLCE have a pool?
Yes, 3796 VIA DOLCE has a pool.
Does 3796 VIA DOLCE have accessible units?
No, 3796 VIA DOLCE does not have accessible units.
Does 3796 VIA DOLCE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3796 VIA DOLCE has units with dishwashers.
