3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Enjoy unobstructed city & mountain views from this extensively renovated 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhouse style condo. This light & bright unit offers new carpet, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, climate control smart enabled home, an expansive living room with soaring ceilings, cozy fireplace, and private balcony. An updated kitchen boasts granite countertops, breakfast bar, & stainless-steel appliances. The spacious master suite boasts a walk-in closet, private balcony, & spa-like bath. The loft bedroom is situated on the 3rd floor with full bathroom. Unit also includes in-unit laundry, 2 side by side parking spaces, & rooftop patio. Walk to the Farmer's Market and highly rated local shops/restaurants, and enjoy the all of the convenience this Westside location has to offer.