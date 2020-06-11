All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue

3780 Ocean View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3780 Ocean View Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Enjoy unobstructed city & mountain views from this extensively renovated 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhouse style condo. This light & bright unit offers new carpet, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, climate control smart enabled home, an expansive living room with soaring ceilings, cozy fireplace, and private balcony. An updated kitchen boasts granite countertops, breakfast bar, & stainless-steel appliances. The spacious master suite boasts a walk-in closet, private balcony, & spa-like bath. The loft bedroom is situated on the 3rd floor with full bathroom. Unit also includes in-unit laundry, 2 side by side parking spaces, & rooftop patio. Walk to the Farmer's Market and highly rated local shops/restaurants, and enjoy the all of the convenience this Westside location has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue have any available units?
3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue have?
Some of 3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue offers parking.
Does 3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue have a pool?
No, 3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3780 OCEAN VIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
