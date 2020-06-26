Rent Calculator
3777 Rosewood Avenue
3777 Rosewood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Mar Vista
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
3777 Rosewood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
One of the best locations in Venice Beach!! One bedroom/One bath unit. Open floor plan, light and bright, Hardwood floors, washer / dryer great outdoor space!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3777 Rosewood Avenue have any available units?
3777 Rosewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 3777 Rosewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3777 Rosewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3777 Rosewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3777 Rosewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 3777 Rosewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 3777 Rosewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3777 Rosewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3777 Rosewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3777 Rosewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3777 Rosewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3777 Rosewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3777 Rosewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3777 Rosewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3777 Rosewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3777 Rosewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3777 Rosewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
