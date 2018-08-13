3763 Motor Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in one of LAs trendiest up and coming neighborhoods, minutes from exciting downtown Culver City. Laminate wood floors, tile in kitchen and bathroom with granite countertop. Refrigerator and stove included. Laundry facilities are provided on the premises. Easy access to the 10 and 405 freeways and Metro rail station, allowing quick trips to Santa Monica, LAX Airport, and beyond.



Nearby higher learning institutions include West LA College, Santa Monica College, UCLA, LMU, and USC. Popular attractions include the Ballona Wetlands, Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, and the Mathias Botanical Garden.

Pet considered with additional deposit.



Photos included are of another unit located in the same building. Please call Vanessa (310) 699-9224 or Jose (310) 699-0643 to schedule an appointment today.



LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815



(RLNE3100302)