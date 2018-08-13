All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
3763 Motor Ave
3763 Motor Ave

3763 Motor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3763 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in one of LAs trendiest up and coming neighborhoods, minutes from exciting downtown Culver City. Laminate wood floors, tile in kitchen and bathroom with granite countertop. Refrigerator and stove included. Laundry facilities are provided on the premises. Easy access to the 10 and 405 freeways and Metro rail station, allowing quick trips to Santa Monica, LAX Airport, and beyond.

Nearby higher learning institutions include West LA College, Santa Monica College, UCLA, LMU, and USC. Popular attractions include the Ballona Wetlands, Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, and the Mathias Botanical Garden.
Pet considered with additional deposit.

Photos included are of another unit located in the same building. Please call Vanessa (310) 699-9224 or Jose (310) 699-0643 to schedule an appointment today.

LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815

(RLNE3100302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
