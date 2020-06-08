All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3758 Tuller Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3758 Tuller Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3758 Tuller Avenue

3758 Tuller Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Palms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3758 Tuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3758 Tuller Avenue Available 03/14/19 3758 Tuller Avenue Culver City, CA 90034 - This Fabulous 3+3 Dual-Master Suite House Sits Proudly in Palms/Culver City!

Come and See This Newly Remodeled Single Level Home with Original Hardwood Flooring, Dual Master Suites, Second Suite leads to Large Private Patio/Back Yard and Work Space. This Home does not lack closet space; It has all the Charm and Personality of Home with Modern Touches. Must See to truly appreciate the spacious floor plan that will meet all your entertaining needs.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact our Property Manager, Fidel (213) 494-0059.

Please Click Here for a Virtual 3D Tour of this Property!
http://www.touritnow.com/3d-model/3758-tuller-ave-los-angeles-ca-90034-2/fullscreen/

Unique Interior Features:
Dual Master Suites
Original Hardwood Floors
Wood-Gas Burning Fireplace in Living Room
Central Heat and AC
Large Closets Throughout
Vaulted High Wood Beam Ceilings
Stack-able Washer and Dryer is available
Dining Area

House Benefits:
Controlled 2 Car Garage Access/Gated
Beautiful Landscaping
Private Large Yard
Work Shed
Fruit Trees
Gardener Included
Ample Street Parking
Automatic Sprinklers

Location Benefits:
Convenient Freeway Access
Centrally Located Around Local Eateries/Shopping making this the ideal location for West Side Living

For additional Ben Leeds Property listings go to www.benleedsproperties.com or call our Leasing Agent 424-543-4181.

Pet Policy:
Cat and Dogs friendly under 25 lbs. (weight at maturity); No aggressive breeds: Chows, Pit Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, German Shepard, and a mix of aggressive breeds.

Other Terms and Requirements:
1-year lease term; Security deposit is determined by your credit, typically 1-month rent; Online Application is preferred and can be processed faster than a paper application; $30 Application fee per person (18 years and older) can be paid with credit or debit card for online application or with money order and cashier check for paper application; No evictions; No foreclosures / bankruptcies in the last 5 years; Two (2) forms of current government issued ID: Drivers License, Passport, SSN card, Military ID, Visa, etc; Proof of Income: last 3 months of check stubs, or checking / saving account, or current W2. Renters insurance is required.

Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

(RLNE3544013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3758 Tuller Avenue have any available units?
3758 Tuller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3758 Tuller Avenue have?
Some of 3758 Tuller Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3758 Tuller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3758 Tuller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3758 Tuller Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3758 Tuller Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3758 Tuller Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3758 Tuller Avenue offers parking.
Does 3758 Tuller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3758 Tuller Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3758 Tuller Avenue have a pool?
No, 3758 Tuller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3758 Tuller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3758 Tuller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3758 Tuller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3758 Tuller Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College