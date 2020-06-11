All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1

3754 Fredonia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3754 Fredonia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Pretty, FURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM DUPLEX on the vibrant Hollywood Hills West neighborhood of L.A.

The homey and bright interior features include large windows, polished hardwood and tile floor. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, and garbage disposal. The bathroom has a small vanity cabinet and shower stall partitioned by a shower curtain. An in-unit washer with dryer is also included in the rent along with gas heating and window A/C, for climate control.

The exterior features a yard and a patio--cool spots to relax or have outside BBQ with family and friends. No worries, the owner will take care of the yard.

On-street parking with a permit (The owner will give 1 permit but only for day time. No need for a permit at night).

Pets are welcome but the owner has to approve of the pets breed/weight first. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited on the property.

Tenant pays the cable. Whereas the water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, landscaping, and Internet utilities will be the responsibility of the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=paBW2Wyicaq

Nearby parks: Weddington Park, El Paseo Cahuenga Park, and Courthouse Square.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Prospect renters must provide their mobile number when they inquire for more details about this listing.

3754 Fredonia Drive is an approximately 12-minute walk from the Metro Red Line (802) at the Universal / Studio City Station stop.

Bus lines:
156/656 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
155 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
750 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 mile
224 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5338728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1 have any available units?
3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1 have?
Some of 3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College