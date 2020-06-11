3754 Fredonia Drive Unit 1

Amenities

Pretty, FURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM DUPLEX on the vibrant Hollywood Hills West neighborhood of L.A.



The homey and bright interior features include large windows, polished hardwood and tile floor. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, and garbage disposal. The bathroom has a small vanity cabinet and shower stall partitioned by a shower curtain. An in-unit washer with dryer is also included in the rent along with gas heating and window A/C, for climate control.



The exterior features a yard and a patio--cool spots to relax or have outside BBQ with family and friends. No worries, the owner will take care of the yard.



On-street parking with a permit (The owner will give 1 permit but only for day time. No need for a permit at night).



Pets are welcome but the owner has to approve of the pets breed/weight first. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited on the property.



Tenant pays the cable. Whereas the water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, landscaping, and Internet utilities will be the responsibility of the landlord.



Nearby parks: Weddington Park, El Paseo Cahuenga Park, and Courthouse Square.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



3754 Fredonia Drive is an approximately 12-minute walk from the Metro Red Line (802) at the Universal / Studio City Station stop.



Bus lines:

156/656 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

155 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

750 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 mile

224 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Red Line (802) - 0.5 mile



