3751 Chesapeake Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave furnished

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Want to rent for $1,140 in Los Angeles? - Property Id: 206959



Furnished PRIVATE MASTER BEDROOM & BATHROOM in a 2 bed 2 bath in Baldwin Hills, right off the Farmdale Expo Metro Station. The rent is $1050 a month plus utilities, washer/dryer in the building, & pet-friendly. Looking for someone to move in ASAP, there is one covered parking spot in the gated complex, and the living room and bedroom are furnished, with a balcony in the living room, and a enclosed grassy area for pets! The other roommate is a responsible UCLA senior. Please contact me if you would like to view, *****all applicants must go through the leasing office and be credit checked*****. Thanks!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206959

Property Id 206959



(RLNE5476504)