Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

3751 Chesapeake Ave

3751 Chesapeake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3751 Chesapeake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Want to rent for $1,140 in Los Angeles? - Property Id: 206959

Furnished PRIVATE MASTER BEDROOM & BATHROOM in a 2 bed 2 bath in Baldwin Hills, right off the Farmdale Expo Metro Station. The rent is $1050 a month plus utilities, washer/dryer in the building, & pet-friendly. Looking for someone to move in ASAP, there is one covered parking spot in the gated complex, and the living room and bedroom are furnished, with a balcony in the living room, and a enclosed grassy area for pets! The other roommate is a responsible UCLA senior. Please contact me if you would like to view, *****all applicants must go through the leasing office and be credit checked*****. Thanks!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206959
Property Id 206959

(RLNE5476504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3751 Chesapeake Ave have any available units?
3751 Chesapeake Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3751 Chesapeake Ave have?
Some of 3751 Chesapeake Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3751 Chesapeake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3751 Chesapeake Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 Chesapeake Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3751 Chesapeake Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3751 Chesapeake Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3751 Chesapeake Ave offers parking.
Does 3751 Chesapeake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3751 Chesapeake Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 Chesapeake Ave have a pool?
No, 3751 Chesapeake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3751 Chesapeake Ave have accessible units?
No, 3751 Chesapeake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3751 Chesapeake Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3751 Chesapeake Ave has units with dishwashers.

