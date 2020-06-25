All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

3750 Marfield Avenue

3750 Marfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3750 Marfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome home to this elegant 5BD/5BA property located in the prestigious Mulholland Park Estates in Tarzana. Boasting an impressive 5,501 sq. ft. of living space with high ceilings and picture windows, you and your loved ones will be wowed in every corner. Living room features recessed lighting, immaculate wood flooring, luxurious marble flooring, a fireplace, and a grand staircase, making this room truly breathtaking the moment you step in. With smooth architectural details, the transition to each room is a breeze. Open kitchen is great for entertaining with bright white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a center island that provides extra storage and seating, and marble counter top and flooring. Continue the entertainment through your dining area and into the back patio, accessible through large french doors, or keep the fun going indoors in the family room just around the corner. A spacious laundry room is also conveniently located next to the kitchen. Upstairs, a luxurious master bedroom awaits you. Relax in the sitting area with gorgeous views or enjoy your private en-suite complete with his and her sinks, vanity space, a stone shower, a center spa tub, and private access to the impressive deck outside with panoramic views of the valley. Additionally, there are two more large suites with access to the deck as well. Make beautiful memories in the luscious backyard featuring a gazebo, sparkling infinity pool with a refreshing rock waterfall, and a built-in BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 Marfield Avenue have any available units?
3750 Marfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 Marfield Avenue have?
Some of 3750 Marfield Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 Marfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3750 Marfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 Marfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3750 Marfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3750 Marfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3750 Marfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 3750 Marfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3750 Marfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 Marfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3750 Marfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 3750 Marfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3750 Marfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 Marfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3750 Marfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
