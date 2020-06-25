3750 Marfield Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome home to this elegant 5BD/5BA property located in the prestigious Mulholland Park Estates in Tarzana. Boasting an impressive 5,501 sq. ft. of living space with high ceilings and picture windows, you and your loved ones will be wowed in every corner. Living room features recessed lighting, immaculate wood flooring, luxurious marble flooring, a fireplace, and a grand staircase, making this room truly breathtaking the moment you step in. With smooth architectural details, the transition to each room is a breeze. Open kitchen is great for entertaining with bright white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a center island that provides extra storage and seating, and marble counter top and flooring. Continue the entertainment through your dining area and into the back patio, accessible through large french doors, or keep the fun going indoors in the family room just around the corner. A spacious laundry room is also conveniently located next to the kitchen. Upstairs, a luxurious master bedroom awaits you. Relax in the sitting area with gorgeous views or enjoy your private en-suite complete with his and her sinks, vanity space, a stone shower, a center spa tub, and private access to the impressive deck outside with panoramic views of the valley. Additionally, there are two more large suites with access to the deck as well. Make beautiful memories in the luscious backyard featuring a gazebo, sparkling infinity pool with a refreshing rock waterfall, and a built-in BBQ.