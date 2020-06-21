3730 Inglewood Blvd B6

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

NEWLEY REMODELED TOP FLOOR WITH BALCONY - Property Id: 274878



We have several 2 + 2 in the area! Contact Life Knyper for a Virtual Tour or to set up a time to view.



Located just a mere 3 miles from Ocean Avenue and the Pacific Ocean, Venice, Abbot Kinney and 3rd Street in Downtown Santa Monica is this sun filled, top floor 2 +1.

Apartment home features:



- New vinyl plank flooring

- Large living room

- New windows

- Modern Kitchen

- Gas stove, M/W/, DW

- Evenly sized bedrooms

- Great closet space

- Newly renovated bathroom

- Wall AC

- New Light Fixtures

-Owner pays for water and trash



Please contact Life Knyper for a time to view.

$2,695.00 Security Deposit

Cat Ok with Additional Deposit



Fair Housing Compliant

Professionally Managed

Lease Terms:One Year Lease



Thank You!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274878

No Dogs Allowed



