All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3730 Inglewood Blvd B6
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3730 Inglewood Blvd B6

3730 Inglewood Boulevard · (323) 360-7174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3730 Inglewood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B6 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
NEWLEY REMODELED TOP FLOOR WITH BALCONY - Property Id: 274878

We have several 2 + 2 in the area! Contact Life Knyper for a Virtual Tour or to set up a time to view.

Located just a mere 3 miles from Ocean Avenue and the Pacific Ocean, Venice, Abbot Kinney and 3rd Street in Downtown Santa Monica is this sun filled, top floor 2 +1.
Apartment home features:

- New vinyl plank flooring
- Large living room
- New windows
- Modern Kitchen
- Gas stove, M/W/, DW
- Evenly sized bedrooms
- Great closet space
- Newly renovated bathroom
- Wall AC
- New Light Fixtures
-Owner pays for water and trash

Please contact Life Knyper for a time to view.
$2,695.00 Security Deposit
Cat Ok with Additional Deposit

Fair Housing Compliant
Professionally Managed
Lease Terms:One Year Lease

Thank You!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274878
Property Id 274878

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5826732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6 have any available units?
3730 Inglewood Blvd B6 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6 have?
Some of 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6 currently offering any rent specials?
3730 Inglewood Blvd B6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6 pet-friendly?
No, 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6 offer parking?
No, 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6 does not offer parking.
Does 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6 have a pool?
No, 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6 does not have a pool.
Does 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6 have accessible units?
No, 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3730 Inglewood Blvd B6?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity