Los Angeles, CA
3727 SISKIYOU Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3727 SISKIYOU Street

3727 E Siskiyou St · No Longer Available
Location

3727 E Siskiyou St, Los Angeles, CA 90023
Boyle Heights

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
NEWLY RENOVATED PRIVATE BACK UNIT FOR LEASE IN THE HEART OF BOYLE HEIGHTS. This two bedroom, one bathroom house has been completely updated with brand new kitchen cabinets, counters and a new gas stove. New flooring throughout. A living room with great natural light. Modern bathroom with new vanity, as well as a tub/shower combo and tile floors. Private entrance and private parking in the rear of the house with access from the alley off of Indiana St. A perfect location, just a block from Whittier Blvd with an abundance of places to eat and shopping. Also located a block away from Ruben F Salazar Park. This is a little gem just waiting for the perfect family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 SISKIYOU Street have any available units?
3727 SISKIYOU Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3727 SISKIYOU Street have?
Some of 3727 SISKIYOU Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3727 SISKIYOU Street currently offering any rent specials?
3727 SISKIYOU Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 SISKIYOU Street pet-friendly?
No, 3727 SISKIYOU Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3727 SISKIYOU Street offer parking?
Yes, 3727 SISKIYOU Street offers parking.
Does 3727 SISKIYOU Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3727 SISKIYOU Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 SISKIYOU Street have a pool?
No, 3727 SISKIYOU Street does not have a pool.
Does 3727 SISKIYOU Street have accessible units?
No, 3727 SISKIYOU Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 SISKIYOU Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3727 SISKIYOU Street does not have units with dishwashers.
