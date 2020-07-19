3727 SISKIYOU Street

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED PRIVATE BACK UNIT FOR LEASE IN THE HEART OF BOYLE HEIGHTS. This two bedroom, one bathroom house has been completely updated with brand new kitchen cabinets, counters and a new gas stove. New flooring throughout. A living room with great natural light. Modern bathroom with new vanity, as well as a tub/shower combo and tile floors. Private entrance and private parking in the rear of the house with access from the alley off of Indiana St. A perfect location, just a block from Whittier Blvd with an abundance of places to eat and shopping. Also located a block away from Ruben F Salazar Park. This is a little gem just waiting for the perfect family!