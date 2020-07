Amenities

Hilltop living at it's finest! Located on beautiful San Rafael Avenue this cool 1960's Post and Beam home is sure to please. Open and bright living and dining rooms welcome you with tree top views and large vaulted ceilings. This home also features: 3 bedrooms, 2.75 baths, a large great room, lovely decks, direct access garage and yard space for your garden! Mount Washington Elementary.