3716 VETERAN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

2 story spacious 3bed + 2.5bath + bonus/office/family room in new 4 unit luxury building...steps to the best of Culver and just 4 miles to Venice & Santa Monica beaches. 1,810 sq ft, bright open floor plan. Modern kitchen featuring new stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, Ceasarstone counter tops, tile backsplash, and modern lighting. Large windows in each room give way to vast natural light and views. The hotel-like bathrooms feature double sink master baths. Beautiful French oak wood flooring throughout. Additional features include central heat & air, dual glazed windows, sliding glass doors, and spacious laundry room. 2 side by side parking spaces per unit in secure gated garage. 2 units per floor for extra privacy. Centrally located just blocks away from trendy restaurants, shopping and markets. NOTE: Photos are from staged unit and may differ from actual unit but similar in style.