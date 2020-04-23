All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3716 VETERAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3716 VETERAN Avenue
Last updated March 22 2020 at 8:37 AM

3716 VETERAN Avenue

3716 Veteran Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Palms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3716 Veteran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 story spacious 3bed + 2.5bath + bonus/office/family room in new 4 unit luxury building...steps to the best of Culver and just 4 miles to Venice & Santa Monica beaches. 1,810 sq ft, bright open floor plan. Modern kitchen featuring new stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, Ceasarstone counter tops, tile backsplash, and modern lighting. Large windows in each room give way to vast natural light and views. The hotel-like bathrooms feature double sink master baths. Beautiful French oak wood flooring throughout. Additional features include central heat & air, dual glazed windows, sliding glass doors, and spacious laundry room. 2 side by side parking spaces per unit in secure gated garage. 2 units per floor for extra privacy. Centrally located just blocks away from trendy restaurants, shopping and markets. NOTE: Photos are from staged unit and may differ from actual unit but similar in style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 VETERAN Avenue have any available units?
3716 VETERAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 VETERAN Avenue have?
Some of 3716 VETERAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 VETERAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3716 VETERAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 VETERAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3716 VETERAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3716 VETERAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3716 VETERAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3716 VETERAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3716 VETERAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 VETERAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3716 VETERAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3716 VETERAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3716 VETERAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 VETERAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3716 VETERAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College