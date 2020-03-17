This is a Fully ,furnished remodeled condo. Walk to grocery , movies , restraunts , On the water . Park your car and walk to Everything ! sit on balcony and enjoy your morning coffee listening to seagulls and the sway of boats .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3714 Kelton Avenue have any available units?
3714 Kelton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.