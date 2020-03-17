All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3714 Kelton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3714 Kelton Avenue
Last updated May 22 2019 at 8:54 AM

3714 Kelton Avenue

3714 S Kelton Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Palms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3714 S Kelton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a Fully ,furnished remodeled condo. Walk to grocery , movies , restraunts ,
On the water . Park your car and walk to Everything ! sit on balcony and enjoy your morning coffee listening to seagulls and the sway of boats .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 Kelton Avenue have any available units?
3714 Kelton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3714 Kelton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3714 Kelton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 Kelton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3714 Kelton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3714 Kelton Avenue offer parking?
No, 3714 Kelton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3714 Kelton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3714 Kelton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 Kelton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3714 Kelton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3714 Kelton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3714 Kelton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 Kelton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3714 Kelton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3714 Kelton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3714 Kelton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College