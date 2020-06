Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Charming furnished 1926 house with fireplace, dining room, living room, W/D, dishwasher, wall AC's, french doors open to front porch. Back yard and front yard are enclosed. The price includes all utilities and wi-fi, cable with DVR, Netflix, Amazon Prime. Very close to 2, 5 and 134. Right next to Atwater Village, Silverlake and Eagle Rock. Great location.