3711 Eagle Rock Blvd
3711 Eagle Rock Blvd

3711 Eagle Rock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3711 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Come and see this amiable, furnished, 850-square-foot, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath townhouse on the Glassell Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.

The bright and airy interior features polished hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and glass doors/windows with blinds.

The kitchen has smooth countertops, dark-toned cabinetry with ample storage area, and modern appliances such as gas stove, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfy and well-ventilated. Its cozy bathroom is equipped with a chic vanity surmounted by a mirror accentuated with romantic lighting fixtures. A separate tile walled shower enclosed in a frameless glass door adds elegance to its personal hygienic space.

For climate control, the home is also equipped with an electric wall heater and ceiling fans. Smoking is not allowed.
Exterior features include a patio, and a front yard, perfect spots for spending some relaxing time alone or with family and friends.

Pets are allowed on the property. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.
It offers on-street parking only.

Nearby Schools:
Delevan Drive Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 9/10
Renaissance Arts Academy - 0.84 miles, 8/10
Alliance Leichtman-Levine Family Foundation Environmental Science High - 0.83 miles, 7/10
Celerity Octavia Charter School - 0.47 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
685 Metro Local Line - 0.0 miles
28 Metro Local Line - 0.0 miles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Eagle Rock Blvd have any available units?
3711 Eagle Rock Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 Eagle Rock Blvd have?
Some of 3711 Eagle Rock Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Eagle Rock Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Eagle Rock Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Eagle Rock Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 Eagle Rock Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3711 Eagle Rock Blvd offer parking?
No, 3711 Eagle Rock Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3711 Eagle Rock Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 Eagle Rock Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Eagle Rock Blvd have a pool?
No, 3711 Eagle Rock Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Eagle Rock Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3711 Eagle Rock Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Eagle Rock Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 Eagle Rock Blvd has units with dishwashers.
