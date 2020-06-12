3711 Eagle Rock Blvd

Amenities

Come and see this amiable, furnished, 850-square-foot, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath townhouse on the Glassell Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.



The bright and airy interior features polished hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and glass doors/windows with blinds.



The kitchen has smooth countertops, dark-toned cabinetry with ample storage area, and modern appliances such as gas stove, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfy and well-ventilated. Its cozy bathroom is equipped with a chic vanity surmounted by a mirror accentuated with romantic lighting fixtures. A separate tile walled shower enclosed in a frameless glass door adds elegance to its personal hygienic space.



For climate control, the home is also equipped with an electric wall heater and ceiling fans. Smoking is not allowed.

Exterior features include a patio, and a front yard, perfect spots for spending some relaxing time alone or with family and friends.



Pets are allowed on the property. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

It offers on-street parking only.



Nearby Schools:

Delevan Drive Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 9/10

Renaissance Arts Academy - 0.84 miles, 8/10

Alliance Leichtman-Levine Family Foundation Environmental Science High - 0.83 miles, 7/10

Celerity Octavia Charter School - 0.47 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

685 Metro Local Line - 0.0 miles

28 Metro Local Line - 0.0 miles



No Pets Allowed



