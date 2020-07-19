All apartments in Los Angeles
371 ROSE Avenue

371 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

371 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Venice one of a kind two level SFR on Rose Avenue. Amazing self contained property Venice with tons of parking, 10-15 cars. This modern architectural green sustainable building is perfect for creative individual who could live/work out of the space. This property is zoned Residential. Two separate levels of identical space that can be the perfect Live and Work environment! Property can also be leased out as two separate residences. Situated on Rose Avenue at 4th Street in Venice. Each level is approximately 1,950 sf. Each level features a large outdoor balcony that overlooks Rose Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 ROSE Avenue have any available units?
371 ROSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 371 ROSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
371 ROSE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 ROSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 371 ROSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 371 ROSE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 371 ROSE Avenue offers parking.
Does 371 ROSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 371 ROSE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 ROSE Avenue have a pool?
No, 371 ROSE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 371 ROSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 371 ROSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 371 ROSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 371 ROSE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 371 ROSE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 371 ROSE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
