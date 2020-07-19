371 ROSE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Venice one of a kind two level SFR on Rose Avenue. Amazing self contained property Venice with tons of parking, 10-15 cars. This modern architectural green sustainable building is perfect for creative individual who could live/work out of the space. This property is zoned Residential. Two separate levels of identical space that can be the perfect Live and Work environment! Property can also be leased out as two separate residences. Situated on Rose Avenue at 4th Street in Venice. Each level is approximately 1,950 sf. Each level features a large outdoor balcony that overlooks Rose Avenue.