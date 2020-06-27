Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3707 Monon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3707 Monon St
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3707 Monon St
3707 Monon Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3707 Monon Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Los Feliz Old School Studios - Look no more! - Property Id: 135189
These unique studios in beautiful Los Feliz will be calling your name before you know it!
Parking is included!
No laundry.
Owner pays water.
Looking for immediate move-ins.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135189p
Property Id 135189
(RLNE5115779)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3707 Monon St have any available units?
3707 Monon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3707 Monon St have?
Some of 3707 Monon St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3707 Monon St currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Monon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Monon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3707 Monon St is pet friendly.
Does 3707 Monon St offer parking?
Yes, 3707 Monon St offers parking.
Does 3707 Monon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 Monon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Monon St have a pool?
No, 3707 Monon St does not have a pool.
Does 3707 Monon St have accessible units?
No, 3707 Monon St does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Monon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 Monon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College