Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

3707 Monon St

3707 Monon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3707 Monon Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Los Feliz Old School Studios - Look no more! - Property Id: 135189

These unique studios in beautiful Los Feliz will be calling your name before you know it!

Parking is included!
No laundry.
Owner pays water.
Looking for immediate move-ins.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135189p
Property Id 135189

(RLNE5115779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 Monon St have any available units?
3707 Monon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 Monon St have?
Some of 3707 Monon St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 Monon St currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Monon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Monon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3707 Monon St is pet friendly.
Does 3707 Monon St offer parking?
Yes, 3707 Monon St offers parking.
Does 3707 Monon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 Monon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Monon St have a pool?
No, 3707 Monon St does not have a pool.
Does 3707 Monon St have accessible units?
No, 3707 Monon St does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Monon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 Monon St does not have units with dishwashers.
