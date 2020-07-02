All apartments in Los Angeles
3707 BOYCE Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

3707 BOYCE Avenue

3707 Boyce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3707 Boyce Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
coffee bar
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Short term Lease. Located in Prime Atwater Village this beautifully and recently re-done 2 bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Duplex is truly special. New hardwood floors and bathrooms. Features a backyard perfect for entertaining containing multiple different seating and dining areas including a fire-pit. In addition, there is a long driveway that can fit up to 4 vehicles. Includes washer dryer and utilities are paid by the landlord. Close to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and with easy access to freeways and bus lines this unit wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 BOYCE Avenue have any available units?
3707 BOYCE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 BOYCE Avenue have?
Some of 3707 BOYCE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 BOYCE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3707 BOYCE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 BOYCE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3707 BOYCE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3707 BOYCE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3707 BOYCE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3707 BOYCE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3707 BOYCE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 BOYCE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3707 BOYCE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3707 BOYCE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3707 BOYCE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 BOYCE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 BOYCE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

