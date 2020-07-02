3707 BOYCE Avenue

Amenities
Short term Lease. Located in Prime Atwater Village this beautifully and recently re-done 2 bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Duplex is truly special. New hardwood floors and bathrooms. Features a backyard perfect for entertaining containing multiple different seating and dining areas including a fire-pit. In addition, there is a long driveway that can fit up to 4 vehicles. Includes washer dryer and utilities are paid by the landlord. Close to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and with easy access to freeways and bus lines this unit wont last long.