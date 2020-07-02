3707 BOYCE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking coffee bar fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Short term Lease. Located in Prime Atwater Village this beautifully and recently re-done 2 bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Duplex is truly special. New hardwood floors and bathrooms. Features a backyard perfect for entertaining containing multiple different seating and dining areas including a fire-pit. In addition, there is a long driveway that can fit up to 4 vehicles. Includes washer dryer and utilities are paid by the landlord. Close to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and with easy access to freeways and bus lines this unit wont last long.