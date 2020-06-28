All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:27 AM

3701 Royal Meadow Road

3701 Royal Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Royal Meadow Road, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Royal Wood view home with pool! Located south of Ventura boulevard and with easy access to westside. Offering breathtaking City and canyon views, large, flat entertain yard with sports court and just a quick ride to Wholefoods market and Sherman Oaks Galleria. Home boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, travertine floors throughout, an open air floor plan, Chef's kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom opens to a large deck with seating area and a magnificent view of Encino Hills. The garage was recently converted to a Large studio with its own private yard and separate entrance, currently being used as a home office. Home offers all new fresh paint. If you have been looking to be in an exclusive area with a pool and view, look no more! Visit us at www.imarketla.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Royal Meadow Road have any available units?
3701 Royal Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 Royal Meadow Road have?
Some of 3701 Royal Meadow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Royal Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Royal Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Royal Meadow Road pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Royal Meadow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3701 Royal Meadow Road offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Royal Meadow Road offers parking.
Does 3701 Royal Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Royal Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Royal Meadow Road have a pool?
Yes, 3701 Royal Meadow Road has a pool.
Does 3701 Royal Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 3701 Royal Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Royal Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 Royal Meadow Road has units with dishwashers.
