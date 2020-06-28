3701 Royal Meadow Road

Amenities

Welcome to Royal Wood view home with pool! Located south of Ventura boulevard and with easy access to westside. Offering breathtaking City and canyon views, large, flat entertain yard with sports court and just a quick ride to Wholefoods market and Sherman Oaks Galleria. Home boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, travertine floors throughout, an open air floor plan, Chef's kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom opens to a large deck with seating area and a magnificent view of Encino Hills. The garage was recently converted to a Large studio with its own private yard and separate entrance, currently being used as a home office. Home offers all new fresh paint. If you have been looking to be in an exclusive area with a pool and view, look no more! Visit us at www.imarketla.com.