3701 DIVISION Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nestled in the hills of Glassell Park this exquisite multilevel, turnkey home has a wonderful open floor plan.~ Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout highlights the spacious living room featuring the cozy warmth of a~ fireplace.~ The vibrant kitchen has plenty of cupboard and counter space for culinary creations.~ The light filled dining room leads to the back patio which is perfect for extending outdoor entertainment or a quiet refuge.~ Three generously sized bedrooms, two upstairs for additional privacy and one master bedroom located on the main floor.~ All bathrooms have been updated with granite countertops and handsome styling.~ Additional amenities~include washer~and dryer, direct garage access to a true 2 car garage, and a convenient Nest Central A/C monitoring system. Close to shopping and dining destinations in adjacent Eagle Rock and Highland Park as well as easy access to most freeways to DTLA, Pasadena or the Valley.~