Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

3701 DIVISION Street

3701 Division Street · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Division Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled in the hills of Glassell Park this exquisite multilevel, turnkey home has a wonderful open floor plan.~ Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout highlights the spacious living room featuring the cozy warmth of a~ fireplace.~ The vibrant kitchen has plenty of cupboard and counter space for culinary creations.~ The light filled dining room leads to the back patio which is perfect for extending outdoor entertainment or a quiet refuge.~ Three generously sized bedrooms, two upstairs for additional privacy and one master bedroom located on the main floor.~ All bathrooms have been updated with granite countertops and handsome styling.~ Additional amenities~include washer~and dryer, direct garage access to a true 2 car garage, and a convenient Nest Central A/C monitoring system. Close to shopping and dining destinations in adjacent Eagle Rock and Highland Park as well as easy access to most freeways to DTLA, Pasadena or the Valley.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 DIVISION Street have any available units?
3701 DIVISION Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 DIVISION Street have?
Some of 3701 DIVISION Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 DIVISION Street currently offering any rent specials?
3701 DIVISION Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 DIVISION Street pet-friendly?
No, 3701 DIVISION Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3701 DIVISION Street offer parking?
Yes, 3701 DIVISION Street offers parking.
Does 3701 DIVISION Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3701 DIVISION Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 DIVISION Street have a pool?
No, 3701 DIVISION Street does not have a pool.
Does 3701 DIVISION Street have accessible units?
No, 3701 DIVISION Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 DIVISION Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 DIVISION Street has units with dishwashers.
