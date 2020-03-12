3698 Fredonia Drive

Amenities

Dramatic & super luxury brand NEW gated construction in prime Hollywood Hills for your most discerning clients !! This is an exquisite Cape Cod townhouse located in private 3-unit building. The 2 story property is an amazing and modern 2 masters, 3 bathroom open floor plan with expansive living, dining and family room. These rooms all open to the highly custom built spacious kitchen with center island and Quartz counter tops, white shaker cabinets, tastefully redone ceramic back splash and top of the line stainless appliances including a FRIDGE. There is a huge balcony off the master, a guest closet, plentiful storage inside. Others features include inside laundry w/WASHER & DRYER , custom built walk-in closets, modern bathrooms and engineered vinyl flooring throughout the house even including the staircases. Patio size private yard!Easy access to the gigantic 1300 square foot garage underneath the home which is shared with other units and is an amazing space for cars and storage. Notice the extra guest parking inside driveway! Great views of mature trees. Professional landscaping with privacy and resort like living!Beautiful inside and outside lighting. Centrally located. Close to Studios, Hollywood Bowl, Downtown, Sunset Blvd.,and Beverly Hills. Do not miss this one of a kind property!Located in a resort like private 3-unit gated complex.RARE TO FIND!