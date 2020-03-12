All apartments in Los Angeles
3698 Fredonia Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3698 Fredonia Drive

3698 N Fredonia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3698 N Fredonia Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Dramatic & super luxury brand NEW gated construction in prime Hollywood Hills for your most discerning clients !! This is an exquisite Cape Cod townhouse located in private 3-unit building. The 2 story property is an amazing and modern 2 masters, 3 bathroom open floor plan with expansive living, dining and family room. These rooms all open to the highly custom built spacious kitchen with center island and Quartz counter tops, white shaker cabinets, tastefully redone ceramic back splash and top of the line stainless appliances including a FRIDGE. There is a huge balcony off the master, a guest closet, plentiful storage inside. Others features include inside laundry w/WASHER & DRYER , custom built walk-in closets, modern bathrooms and engineered vinyl flooring throughout the house even including the staircases. Patio size private yard!Easy access to the gigantic 1300 square foot garage underneath the home which is shared with other units and is an amazing space for cars and storage. Notice the extra guest parking inside driveway! Great views of mature trees. Professional landscaping with privacy and resort like living!Beautiful inside and outside lighting. Centrally located. Close to Studios, Hollywood Bowl, Downtown, Sunset Blvd.,and Beverly Hills. Do not miss this one of a kind property!Located in a resort like private 3-unit gated complex.RARE TO FIND!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3698 Fredonia Drive have any available units?
3698 Fredonia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3698 Fredonia Drive have?
Some of 3698 Fredonia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3698 Fredonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3698 Fredonia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3698 Fredonia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3698 Fredonia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3698 Fredonia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3698 Fredonia Drive offers parking.
Does 3698 Fredonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3698 Fredonia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3698 Fredonia Drive have a pool?
No, 3698 Fredonia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3698 Fredonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3698 Fredonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3698 Fredonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3698 Fredonia Drive has units with dishwashers.
