Los Angeles, CA
366 Spaulding Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

366 Spaulding Ave

366 N Spaulding Ave · No Longer Available
Location

366 N Spaulding Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
media room
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
One gorgeous 1 bedroom apartment available to sublet Sublet around March 5th (Not shared) 2 weeks minimum, located few blocks of Melrose and one block from The Grove and LA famous Farmers Markets. Great location, close to movie theater, restaurants and many retail stores on Melrose and Beverly blvd, walking distance from Los Angeles County Museum, CBS studio, Farmers Market and The Grove. This is all furnished large 1 bedroom apartment (approximately 750 square feet) with a fully equipped kitchen, full size bathroom with tub and shower, quiet bedroom with queen size bed, large living room space nicely decorated.
* All utilities are included
* Linens/towels included
* There is high speed wireless internet access
* 32TV, stereo, DVD
* Mobile A/C option for $50/week extra
* Laundry facility on site
* Great neighborhood and neighbors, very safe to walk to The Grove/Farmers Market or Park
* NO PETS, non-smoking apartment
* Also may have my car available for rent for local driving only $125/week ( 96 Toyota Rav4 )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 Spaulding Ave have any available units?
366 Spaulding Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 366 Spaulding Ave have?
Some of 366 Spaulding Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 366 Spaulding Ave currently offering any rent specials?
366 Spaulding Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 Spaulding Ave pet-friendly?
No, 366 Spaulding Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 366 Spaulding Ave offer parking?
No, 366 Spaulding Ave does not offer parking.
Does 366 Spaulding Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 366 Spaulding Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 Spaulding Ave have a pool?
No, 366 Spaulding Ave does not have a pool.
Does 366 Spaulding Ave have accessible units?
No, 366 Spaulding Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 366 Spaulding Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 366 Spaulding Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
