366 Spaulding Ave

One gorgeous 1 bedroom apartment available to sublet Sublet around March 5th (Not shared) 2 weeks minimum, located few blocks of Melrose and one block from The Grove and LA famous Farmers Markets. Great location, close to movie theater, restaurants and many retail stores on Melrose and Beverly blvd, walking distance from Los Angeles County Museum, CBS studio, Farmers Market and The Grove. This is all furnished large 1 bedroom apartment (approximately 750 square feet) with a fully equipped kitchen, full size bathroom with tub and shower, quiet bedroom with queen size bed, large living room space nicely decorated.

* All utilities are included

* Linens/towels included

* There is high speed wireless internet access

* 32TV, stereo, DVD

* Mobile A/C option for $50/week extra

* Laundry facility on site

* Great neighborhood and neighbors, very safe to walk to The Grove/Farmers Market or Park

* NO PETS, non-smoking apartment

* Also may have my car available for rent for local driving only $125/week ( 96 Toyota Rav4 )