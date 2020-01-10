3654 Willowcrest Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage

Hills of Studio City South of the boulevard - Many updates throughout, living room w/fireplace + dining lead to a all new kitchen with SS Appliances, opens to the pool deck & patio lounge for the ultimate indoor/outdoor flow to have Outdoors Parties or Entertain, New Carpet all throughout, 2-car garage, New AC/Heat, Good storage space, Washer dryer hookup,

close to shopping, restaurants, 101, 134 freeways, all major studios and the subway, a short drive to downtown and West Hollywood.



