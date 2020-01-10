All apartments in Los Angeles
3654 Willowcrest Ave

3654 Willowcrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3654 Willowcrest Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
Hills of Studio City South of the boulevard - Many updates throughout, living room w/fireplace + dining lead to a all new kitchen with SS Appliances, opens to the pool deck & patio lounge for the ultimate indoor/outdoor flow to have Outdoors Parties or Entertain, New Carpet all throughout, 2-car garage, New AC/Heat, Good storage space, Washer dryer hookup,
close to shopping, restaurants, 101, 134 freeways, all major studios and the subway, a short drive to downtown and West Hollywood.

(RLNE4475058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3654 Willowcrest Ave have any available units?
3654 Willowcrest Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3654 Willowcrest Ave have?
Some of 3654 Willowcrest Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3654 Willowcrest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3654 Willowcrest Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3654 Willowcrest Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3654 Willowcrest Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3654 Willowcrest Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3654 Willowcrest Ave does offer parking.
Does 3654 Willowcrest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3654 Willowcrest Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3654 Willowcrest Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3654 Willowcrest Ave has a pool.
Does 3654 Willowcrest Ave have accessible units?
No, 3654 Willowcrest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3654 Willowcrest Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3654 Willowcrest Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
