3644 5th Avenue

Charming 4 Bedroom Bungalow in Jefferson Park with a private backyard! - Don't miss the opportunity to call this charming bungalow home!



The large living room has been finished with a cozy fireplace that features built-in shelves, recessed lighting and a large amount of natural light! The open concept kitchen includes a large amount of storage, an eat-in bar and an appliance package. The dining room has multiple uses that can include additional pantry space, bar and lounge area or an office space!



The property features laminate flooring, double paned windows which increase efficiency & HVAC!



The gated backyard has endless uses! The gazebo is perfect for entertaining guests or having your morning coffee. The storage sheds are perfect for seasonal items, supplies and other miscellaneous goods. There is a perfect spot for additional patio furniture, outdoor games and a fire-pit. There is also a dedicated parking area in the backyard!



Conveniently located near USC, West Adams & Culver City. Easy access to major freeway such as the 10, the 110 and the 405. Close distance to the Expo Station which can take you to Santa Monica, USC, Downtown LA and many more destinations!



Property is available for immediate move-in!



1/2 Month Rent Free Upon Approved Application!!



