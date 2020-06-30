All apartments in Los Angeles
3644 5th Avenue

3644 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3644 5th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Charming 4 Bedroom Bungalow in Jefferson Park with a private backyard! - Don't miss the opportunity to call this charming bungalow home!

The large living room has been finished with a cozy fireplace that features built-in shelves, recessed lighting and a large amount of natural light! The open concept kitchen includes a large amount of storage, an eat-in bar and an appliance package. The dining room has multiple uses that can include additional pantry space, bar and lounge area or an office space!

The property features laminate flooring, double paned windows which increase efficiency & HVAC!

The gated backyard has endless uses! The gazebo is perfect for entertaining guests or having your morning coffee. The storage sheds are perfect for seasonal items, supplies and other miscellaneous goods. There is a perfect spot for additional patio furniture, outdoor games and a fire-pit. There is also a dedicated parking area in the backyard!

Conveniently located near USC, West Adams & Culver City. Easy access to major freeway such as the 10, the 110 and the 405. Close distance to the Expo Station which can take you to Santa Monica, USC, Downtown LA and many more destinations!

Property is available for immediate move-in!

1/2 Month Rent Free Upon Approved Application!!

Contact the Leasing Department at (888) 721-2228 x6 or Leasing@goldenbeemanagement.com

(RLNE5618251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 5th Avenue have any available units?
3644 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3644 5th Avenue have?
Some of 3644 5th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3644 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3644 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3644 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3644 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3644 5th Avenue offers parking.
Does 3644 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3644 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3644 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3644 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3644 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3644 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

