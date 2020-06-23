364 S Miraleste Drive

Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor end unit located in the gated community of Miraleste Canyon Estates. This 1,272 SF upgraded condo is in a quiet and serene location that does not face other units. Property features include recessed lighting, brand new windows, fresh paint throughout, ceiling fans, and tiled flooring. Prepare your favorite meals in the recently upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, wood cabinetry, and AC unit. The adjacent dining room opens up to the large living room perfect for relaxing or entertaining friends and family, with access to the outdoor patio through the brand new glass sliding door. Retreat to the spacious master bedroom and en-suite bathroom with separate tub and shower. Washer and dryerin the second bathroom. Enjoy the fantastic amenities this community offers, including 3 pools, 2 spas, recreation room with ping pong and pool tables, Clubhouse and 2 gyms. This property has 2 dedicated covered parking spaces and 24/7 security patrol. This beautifully remodeled condo, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access.