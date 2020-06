Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

CUTE ONE BEDROOM PRIVATE APARTMENT BEHIND FRONT COMMERCIAL SPACE ON SLAUSON BLVD. THIS APARTMENT OFFERS LIVING ROOM AREA WITH SKYLIGHT, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING OPEN TO THE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. DINING ROOM OR DEN, FULL BATH. OUTSIDE ENCLOSED AREA OFF TO LIVING ROOM COULD BE USED FOR STORAGE. NICE SLAB PATIO AREA AT THE FRONT OF ENTRANCE.