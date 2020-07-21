3636 S Barrington Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

1000 Sq Ft of Privacy in my Back Yard Reduced $2925.00 Private Entry. Private inside Spacious Laundry Room with large sink and closets and cupboards Huge beautiful Bedroom with French Windows, Combined Living Rm and Dining Rm also with French Windows. Great Complete Kitchen with Dishwasher.and outside door. Forced Heating and Air Conditioning. Cable ready. With all that Owner pays Electric , Gas and Water.. Cat Ok and 1 small non aggressive dog under 20 lbs and well trained. Off street parking if desired off Ally. Open House Friday, Saturday and Sunday 1Pm to 5Pm North of Venice Blvd. South of Palms Blvd.