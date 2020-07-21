All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:45 AM

3636 S Barrington Ave

3636 South Barrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3636 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1000 Sq Ft of Privacy in my Back Yard Reduced $2925.00 Private Entry. Private inside Spacious Laundry Room with large sink and closets and cupboards Huge beautiful Bedroom with French Windows, Combined Living Rm and Dining Rm also with French Windows. Great Complete Kitchen with Dishwasher.and outside door. Forced Heating and Air Conditioning. Cable ready. With all that Owner pays Electric , Gas and Water.. Cat Ok and 1 small non aggressive dog under 20 lbs and well trained. Off street parking if desired off Ally. Open House Friday, Saturday and Sunday 1Pm to 5Pm North of Venice Blvd. South of Palms Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 S Barrington Ave have any available units?
3636 S Barrington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 S Barrington Ave have?
Some of 3636 S Barrington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 S Barrington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3636 S Barrington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 S Barrington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3636 S Barrington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3636 S Barrington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3636 S Barrington Ave offers parking.
Does 3636 S Barrington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3636 S Barrington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 S Barrington Ave have a pool?
No, 3636 S Barrington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3636 S Barrington Ave have accessible units?
No, 3636 S Barrington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 S Barrington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3636 S Barrington Ave has units with dishwashers.
